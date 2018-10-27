Sat October 27, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 27, 2018

KP govt to mark Black Day against illegal occupation of Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is observing October 27 as Black Day against the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India.

An official handout said the provincial government had directed all the district administrations to arrange events in connection with the observance of the black day.

Rallies will be held in the provincial capital and all other districts. Moreover, special events will be arranged in public educational institutes.

Information and Public Relation Department will also broadcast special programmes through FM radio channels in relation to the black day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that October 27, 1947, was the blackest day when India forcibly occupied the state of Kashmir.

In a message, he said that on this day the Indian forces entered Kashmir to deprive its people of their right to self-determination. He said that though 71 years have passed, the people of Kashmir were still facing atrocities by at the hands of the Indian forces. He urged the international community to support the just cause of the Kashmiris and save them from the atrocities of India.

Governor’s message: Governor Shah Farman said that support to people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue till the realisation of their right to self-determination.

He said that October 27 was marked as the Black Day as a protest against the illegal, illogical and ill-wished occupation of Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

The Kashmiris living across the world have been lodging their anguish and distrust on this day since 1947. “This inhuman act on part of the Indian forces is also the negation of the internationally acknowledged norms of human rights,” he added.

“Today when the entire Pakistani nation is standing by their Kashmiri brethren for securing their right to self-determination, I also take the privilege to re-affirm the deeply felt sense of solidarity, spirit of staunch cohesion and unshakable brotherhood with our Kashmir brethren on my own behalf and on the behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular,” he said.

