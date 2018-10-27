Sat October 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Several assistant commissioners reshuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: Reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy is going on as the Punjab government Friday issued transfer and posting orders of several assistant commissioners and other officers. According to a notification, AC HR & Coordination Multan, Zahoor Hussain was transferred and posted as AC Athara Hazari replacing Mohammad Asad, who was posted as AC Darya Khan. AC Mohammad Talha Saeed was transferred and posted as Bhakkar AC replacing AC Ansar Hayat, who was transferred and posted as AC Jhand. Isakhel AC Abdul Majid was posted as AC Pindi Gheb replacing AC Nauman Farooq Tarar, who was transferred and posted as AC Malakwal. AC Malakwal Mohammad Salim Raja was posted as AC Fateh Jang and he replaced Faizan Riaz as AC Isakhel, DMO Layyah Mohsin Khan as AC General Multan, DMO Mohammad Shoaib as AC Mianwali, AC Model Town Lahore Mazhar Ali Sarwar as AC Kasur, AC Kharian Umar Hayat Gondal as AC Model Town Lahore, AC Mankera Kashif Raza Shahid Awan as AC Lalyan, AC Piplan Shahid Abbas as AC Mankera, AC Rawalpindi Zulfiqar Ahmed as AC Sohawa.

Moreover, AC Kallar Kahar Mujahid Abbas was posted as AC Talagang replacing Mohammad Fahim, who was posted as AC Kallar Kahar, AC Klor Kot Ghulam Mustafa as AC Gojar Khan, AC Jhand Awais Manzoor Tarar was directed to report to S&GAD. DMO Sialkot Faisal Sultan was transferred and posted as DMO Gujarat, Syeda Amina Maudodi was directed to report to Commissioner Office Lahore, Zaheer Abbas Chattha was posted as OSD. Faisal Abbas Mangat was posted as AC Kharian. AC HR Jhang Tasneem Ali was directed to report to housing department secretary. Sub Registrar Salman Zafar Faisalabad City was directed to report to Secondary Healthcare Punjab, AC Sohawa Tariq Ali was posted as OSD. Maraziah Saleem, Gojar Khan AC was made OSD.

