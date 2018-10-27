Ex-Aussie tennis prodigy Reid dies aged 34

SYDNEY: A former Australian tennis prodigy who won the Wimbledon junior title in 2002 and was once touted as the next big thing has died aged 34, officials and reports said on Friday.

Todd Reid, who was forced to quit the game in 2005 after a series of injuries and glandular fever, passed away this week.The cause of death in unknown, although local media said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Melbourne’s Herald Sun said Reid was signed by International Management Group at age 13 with his promise so prodigious that the New York Times ran a 3,000-word profile on the “next big thing.”

He used to be coached by Nick Bollettieri, having trained at his academy in Florida, making his ATP and Grand Slam debut as a wildcard at the Australian Open in 2002.He made the third round there two years later, losing to eventual champion Roger Federer in what would be his best season on tour.

He came close to cracking the world’s top 100 to be Australia’s number three behind Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis.