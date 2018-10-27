Sat October 27, 2018
Islamabad

Afshan S. Khan
October 27, 2018

Over 150 students awarded degrees

Islamabad : The 6th convocation of the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering (SMME) of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) was here on Thursday.

Over 150 students were conferred degrees in various programmes. The graduating students belonged to different departments of SMME including Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Intelligent Machine Engineering, Design and Manufacturing Engineering, Biomedical Sciences and Engineering. During the ceremony the administration bestowed 11 students and three faculty members with awards and medals over excellence in their academic achievements.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Ghazanfar Bilour was the chief guest at the ceremony. On the occasion, NUST Rector Lieutenant General (r) Naweed Zaman, Pro-Rector Dr Asif Raza, and SMME Principal Dr Abdul Ghafoor were present along with graduates, their guardians, students, faculty and officers of SMME.

Addressing audience Ghazanfar Bilour highlighted the role of graduates in the enterprising landscape of emerging economies. Stressing the strong relationship between technological advancement and social prosperity he urged the students to put their engineering knowledge to good use in pursuit of their goals.

Presidents gold medal to best graduates in the master’s programmes were awarded to Muhammad Shehryar, Mansoor Ahmed Siddiqui, Amna Mahroo, Muhammad Kashan Siddiqui, Amna Malik, Zaid Tahir, and Maham Haroon. In the Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering program, Haris Shahzad was awarded the presidents gold medal while Umer Farooq earned the chancellors silver medal. Hamza Javed received Rector’s gold medal for best project while certificates were given to Hamza Butt and Abdul Rehman on account of their project. Azan Akhtar was declared best student in services to the community. Amongst faculty members, the best teacher, researcher and community service awards were bestowed upon Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Emad Uddin and Engr. Naweed Hassan.

