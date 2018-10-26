Wapda, Army record wins in women volleyball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Wapda and Army recorded victories in the National Women Volleyball Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday.
Wapda defeated Sindh 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 while Army brushed aside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.
In the other matches of the day, Punjab beat Balochistan in straight games 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 as HEC defeated AJK 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 to move to next round of the championship.
