Wapda, Army record wins in women volleyball

PESHAWAR: Wapda and Army recorded victories in the National Women Volleyball Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday.

Wapda defeated Sindh 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 while Army brushed aside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.

In the other matches of the day, Punjab beat Balochistan in straight games 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 as HEC defeated AJK 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 to move to next round of the championship.