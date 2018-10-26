Police lauded for recovery of boy from kidnappers

LAHORE: Officers of Lahore Police have played a great role in saving the life of an 11 years-old boy, Abbu Bakar, from kidnappers. Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali Shah, Gulshan-e-Ravi DSP Muhammad Javed, Gulshan-e-Ravi SHO and other police officials were part of the operation against the kidnappers.

The SP said kidnappers, posing themselves as postmen, went to the house of Hafiz Shahzad at Gulshan-e-Ravi at 7:30pm on Wednesday. When the 11-year-old boy, Abbu Bakar, came out of his house, they took him away for ransom. Kidnappers demanded Rs 10 million from his father. On which, the family informed police. A police team raided and the kidnappers entered the same house. When the police officials entered the house, the kidnappers opened fire on them. Exchange of firing occurred, in which, one of the kidnappers was killed while two other kidnappers escaped. The name of the killed kidnaper was Tassaduq. He was 26 years old and belonged to Okara district. Police handed over the boy to his family. CCPO BA Nasir and DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar appreciated the Iqbal Town SP and other officers.