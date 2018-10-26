Clerks in Peshawar warn of strike over house eviction notices

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Peshawar chapter, on Thursday asked the provincial government to review the decision to get the servant quarters vacated or else they would launch a pen down strike.

The APCA local chapter president, Farman Ali Khan Yousafzai, Section Officer, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Ghani-ur-Rehman, and other officials made the demand while speaking at a press conference.

Farman Ali said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to construct five million houses for the poor people but the poor employees were being forced to vacate their houses.He said the provincial government had issued notices to the Public Service Commission (PSC) employees, asking them to vacate the government quarters, saying the notices were illegal.

The APCA office-bearer said the government had failed to provide incentives to the PSC employees, which were being given to other state employees. He lamented that the provincial government was yet to clarify the status of the PSC employees and was discriminating them if compared with other government servants. Farman Ali asked the provincial government to solve the problems being faced by the PSC employees.