US ambassador calls on KP governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have faced worst situation due to terrorism.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led previous provincial government took pragmatic steps to maintain peace, and as a result of the provincial government's policies and security forces' efforts, peace has restored now in the province.

He expressed these views in a meeting with US Ambassador Paul Jones, who called on him at Governor's House. The governor emphasised on strengthening of people-to-people contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa US to bring about a positive change in the region.