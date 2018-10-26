Act like PM not opposition leader, Asfandyar tells Imran

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) President, Asfandyar Wali Khan, has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the situation as a prime minister instead of an opposition leader.

Through a statement issued here on Thursday, he said Imran Khan should stop blame-game and concentrate on resolving the issues facing the country. He said the person who has become the prime minister due to the stolen mandate is maligning the political leadership. "Imran Khan should avoid mudslinging on someone else's advice," the ANP chief said. "The Kaptan who was accused of corruption is blaming politicians to appease certain quarters in the country," he maintained.

He said Imran Khan need not be afraid of the opposition as it was formed against the undemocratic forces who had stolen the mandate from other parties to make him the prime minister. The opposition alliance would remain intact till restoration of real democracy in Pakistan, he added.