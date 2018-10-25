PNCA to mark Kashmir Black Day

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned to hold special events at its National Art Gallery on Oct 27 to mark the Kashmir Black Day.

The events include an exhibition of paintings and photographs by eminent artists, a special puppet show, tableau and a speech contest among schoolchildren.

They're meant to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting Indian occupation forces for the right to self-determination.

The events will highlight the sufferings of and atrocities against Kashmiri people.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in different parts of the world hold demonstrations on Oct 27 to observe the black day against India’s invasion and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.