October 24, 2018
National

October 24, 2018

Share

Trade with CIS countries vital for economic growth: Javed Malik

DUBAI: President Diplomat Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik has said in order to expand our trade, it is vital to adopt a regional strategy and renew our focus on building positive trade and economic partnerships with the Central Asian States.

He called upon the business community and the chambers of commerce in Pakistan to effectively explore business, trade and investment opportunities and promote closer cooperation between Pakistan and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Javed Malik said the Diplomat Business Club Pakistan Chapter is working closely with the business community to facilitate the process and MoUs are likely to be signed between Diplomat Business Club and Pakistan based Chambers of Commerce to evolve a positive mechanism of cooperation. Earlier, Malik met with Ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in UAE and highlighted potential that exists between Pakistan and the CIS region to work together for economic progress. He said after discussions with the FPCCI and other chambers it would be proposed to have regular exchange of delegations between Pakistan and CIS countries so that bilateral trade and cooperation can be further enhanced.

