Terrorist nabbed from Gujranwala

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department Gujranwala carried out an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) Tuesday and arrested a terrorist identified as Gul Rehman. The arrested terrorist belongs to banned organisation Daesh. He was present near ‘Pull Nehr’ Ojla, Gujranwala, and was planning to attack sensitive installations. Explosive material including IED parts was also recovered from his possession. Investigation has been started after registering a case in CTD Police Station Gujranwala.
