Battling bullies

Bullying at school is a vital concern that is seldom given the attention that it deserves. It is a hidden threat that not only hampers a child’s confidence, but also leaves a lasting impression on his/her mind for a long time. More often than not, children hesitate to report such incidents to their teachers as they fear that they will be bullied further. This, in turn, makes bullies stronger as they are able to get away with their actions without being punished. Silence about this problem at schools fuels internal frustration and isn’t a constructive solution to this issue. This needs to stop. We need to teach our children to speak up and tackle this matter in an effective way. Efforts need to be made to talk about the negative effects of bullying and build awareness about the matter. Parents should maintain an open interaction with their children. There should also be a sizeable increase in the number of child psychologists who can approach these challenges in an effect manner.

Saba Zia

Karachi