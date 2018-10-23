US Charge‘d’ Affairs calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: US Charge’ d’ Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul Jones Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters. Matters of mutual interest including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.