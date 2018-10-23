Japanese cultural performance

Islamabad : Embassy of Japan in cooperation with the Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum organised a show titled ‘Japanese Cultural performance’ here on Sunday evening at the auditorium of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as part of its efforts to strengthen further cultural linkages between the two countries and the two peoples.

The Japanese cultural performances comprised Karaoke, traditional Japanese drum beating called Wadaiko, Japanese martial art demonstration, singing of Japanese and Pakistani songs and display of traditional Japanese drums.

Yusuke Shindo, Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, while speaking on the occasion said “I very often feel that the whole country of Japan is like a huge incubator of Japanese culture because geographically Japan is an isolated island country and we have nurtured our own very unique culture through our long history.”.

The show started with the entertaining Karaoke and music performance by the students of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) together with the volunteers of Japanese Association Pakistan. The splendid performance of traditional Japanese drum beating called Wadaiko by the Japanese volunteers enthralled the audience. In addition, Japanese martial arts demonstrations of Kendo, Iaido and Karate were also staged.