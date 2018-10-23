‘Women to play greater role in next phase of CPEC’

Islamabad: Women will be playing greater role in the next phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will feature establishment of industrial parks and more investment in social sector development.

An enlightening discussion on impact of CEPEC on women was held at the launch of launch event of a monograph titled ‘Role of women in CEPEC’ organised by Pakistan China Institute in collaboration with Konard Adenauer Stiftung at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services on Monday.

The monograph identifies the current employment trends of women in Pakistan and effect of CEPEC on female employment. The report also gives policy recommendations for female labour inclusion, employability, labour force retention and gender equality with reference to CEPEC.

The report recommends skill set mapping and creation of labour market information system for women. It also suggests financial inclusion and small and medium enterprises development for women besides legislative and policy measures to create conducive environment for female workers. It recommended setting up of a committee to work on the inclusion of women in CEPEC and human capital formation through investment in educational training, nutrition and health sector.

Those who spoke at the launch event included Federal Minister for Human Rights (MOHR) Shirin Mazari, Deputy Chief of Mission for Chinese Embassy Lijian Zhao and Chairman Pakistan China Institute (PCI) Senator Mushahid Hussain. The event was attended by parliamentarians, researchers, academicians, and representatives of government and private organisations.

The speakers were of the opinion CPEC is not only a game changer for Pakistan economy but will also be a game changer for the social life in Pakistan. They said that the project is already having an impact on the lives of women and the impact will enhance as the project comes out from the construction phase.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shirin Mazari said that those who think that CPEC could be stopped are actually living in fool’s paradise. She said that CPEC is a long term project and possesses the right flexibility and resilience to adopt new advancements and changes.

Shirin said that CEPEC would open the doors of greater technological advancement for women. She advised women to create opportunities for themselves instead of waiting for men to give them the opportunities. Deputy Chief of Mission for Chinese Embassy Lijian Zhao said that in past few years, there were lesser opportunities for women in CEPEC.