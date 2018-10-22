Two murder suspects arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police arrested two persons for alleged involvement in the murder of a man here on Sunday.
The victim’s friend Bilal reported to police that his friend Faisal Khalil had rented out his car to Ubaid and Nasir, resident of Kandar, Nowshera.
According to Bilal, they were severely beaten up after the car owner demanded for the dues and return of the rented car.
Assuming him dead, Ubaid and Nasir dumped away Faisal Khalil’s body after he sustained severe wounds.
He was later shifted to Nowshera hospital where he succumbed to his
injuries.
According to Nowshera Kalan Station House Officer, police arrested the alleged killers and recovered a pistol, an AK-47 rifle and the victim’s car from them.
