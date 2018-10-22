Terrorist killed, huge cache recovered in FC raid

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps (FC) on Sunday carried out a raid under operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in Gani Pera area of Mach in Balochistan.

A terrorist of a banned outfit was killed in exchange of fire, while a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the area. The confiscated arms include four SMGs, six rifles, communication equipment, IEDs remote, pistols, magazines and hundreds of rounds.

The terrorist was involved in a blast on October 19 at Railways line near Quetta and an attack on a security checkpost in Loralai.