Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN: Alpa police arrested a suspect during a search operation on Saturday night. According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police checked 56 houses and conducted biometric verification of 32 people during the search operation. The team arrested a suspect during the operation and recovered three illegal weapons from him.

hybrid wheat seed variety: Agriculture scientists of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with the Australian and United Kingdom scientists have managed to develop hybrid wheat seeds successfully and these seeds would be put on display in March 2019.

A good number of international, local scientists and farmers would observe hybrid wheat seed variety, said Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), MNSUA, Dr Zulfiqar while talking to the agency here on Sunday. He informed that scientists of three countries, including Australia, UK and Pakistan, started work on preparation of hybrid wheat seeds. The joint venture programme was funded by the Department of International Development (DFID), UK, which was a five years project, he added.

Dr Zulfiqar informed that he recently visited Australia (Narabari city) and observed the hybrid variety of wheat seed. As there was difference of season, they displayed hybrid seed during the last month. However, Pakistan would display its hybrid seed variety on March 26, 2019, during season of wheat crop. When questioned about utility of hybrid wheat seed developed by MNSUA scientists, Dr Zulfiqar informed that the new hybrid variety would facilitate farmers which would reduce input cost.

Usually, local farmers used to sow 50kg to 80kg of seeds in an acre. When they would sow hybrid variety, then they would have use only 30kg seeds per acre because the hybrid variety had good potential of germination. Similarly, the new variety would be climate resilient as well as disease and drought resistant. Moreover, the farmers would gain 20 per cent more production, he maintained. The director ORIC termed hybrid wheat seed a great success. Usually, a new variety was developed after 10 years but the MNSUA scientists prepared new variety within three years, he added.