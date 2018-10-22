Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

National

A
APP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN: Alpa police arrested a suspect during a search operation on Saturday night. According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police checked 56 houses and conducted biometric verification of 32 people during the search operation. The team arrested a suspect during the operation and recovered three illegal weapons from him.

hybrid wheat seed variety: Agriculture scientists of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with the Australian and United Kingdom scientists have managed to develop hybrid wheat seeds successfully and these seeds would be put on display in March 2019.

A good number of international, local scientists and farmers would observe hybrid wheat seed variety, said Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), MNSUA, Dr Zulfiqar while talking to the agency here on Sunday. He informed that scientists of three countries, including Australia, UK and Pakistan, started work on preparation of hybrid wheat seeds. The joint venture programme was funded by the Department of International Development (DFID), UK, which was a five years project, he added.

Dr Zulfiqar informed that he recently visited Australia (Narabari city) and observed the hybrid variety of wheat seed. As there was difference of season, they displayed hybrid seed during the last month. However, Pakistan would display its hybrid seed variety on March 26, 2019, during season of wheat crop. When questioned about utility of hybrid wheat seed developed by MNSUA scientists, Dr Zulfiqar informed that the new hybrid variety would facilitate farmers which would reduce input cost.

Usually, local farmers used to sow 50kg to 80kg of seeds in an acre. When they would sow hybrid variety, then they would have use only 30kg seeds per acre because the hybrid variety had good potential of germination. Similarly, the new variety would be climate resilient as well as disease and drought resistant. Moreover, the farmers would gain 20 per cent more production, he maintained. The director ORIC termed hybrid wheat seed a great success. Usually, a new variety was developed after 10 years but the MNSUA scientists prepared new variety within three years, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding