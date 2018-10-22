Torkham border reopens, Chaman still closed

QUETTA: Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham was reopened for all sorts of traffic Sunday while Chaman border is still closed. The border remained closed for two days due to parliamentary elections in Afghanistan. Earlier Pakistan had closed friendship gates on Pak-Afghan border crossing points at Chaman and Torkham closed for Friday and Sunday. The crossing points were closed on the Afghanistan’s request due to elections in the country. Afghanistan parliamentary elections were held Saturday except Kandahar and Ghazni provinces. Second round of election is being held Sunday. The United Nations which has been supporting the process has urged Afghans to use this opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote and called for the election to take place in a safe and secure environment.