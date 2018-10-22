CCRI creates 28 cotton varieties

MULTAN: Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Director Dr Zahid Mehmood Sunday said the CCRI contributed 28 varieties of cotton and research work was in progress in this regard. Addressing a delegation here, he said that 20 non-BT and eight BT varieties were developed at the CCRI, adding Pakistan is getting more per acre yield as compared to India. Pakistan is achieving 752-kg from one hectare while India is getting 519-kg. He said the CCRI was also imparting training and creating awareness among the researchers and the farmers. “Work on climate resistant varieties is under way.” Research Pakistan Central Cotton Committee director Dr Tasawar Malik said that the institute was carrying out research on modern lines.