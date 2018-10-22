Action demanded against Jhang DHA CEO over ‘illegal’ recruitments

JHANG: District Health Authority administrator/Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali has demanded the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department's (PSHD) secretary to take action against the Jhang DHA CEO who is allegedly involved in 18 illegal appointments.

According to the office memorandum, social activists Khan Baloch, Riazul Haq and others submitted the appointment letters of 18 sanitary patrol workers, which were recently issued by the Jhang DHA chief executive officer. They said that all appointments had been made in violation of the Punjab Health Department rules.

They alleged that DHA CEO minted money by issuing appointment letters to 18 selective “lucky candidates” who belong from the same area of the district. The complainants said that in other districts, recruitments of sanitary patrol workers and contingent staff were done on merit after advertising and inviting applications but the Jhang DHA CEO have allegedly recruited 18 blue-eyed candidates without adopting the proper recruitment policy and made huge money as a bribe.

Taking notice of the complaint, DC Shaukat Ali directed the additional deputy commissioner (finance and planning) to inquire about the matter. The DC has forwarded the same inquiry report to the PSHD secretary for further action into the matter.

DHA CEO Dr Younas has claimed that he rightly issued the appointment letters of 18 temporary sanitary patrol workers on the recommendation of the committee. “I did not receive any kind of bribe,” he added.