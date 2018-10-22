Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Action demanded against Jhang DHA CEO over ‘illegal’ recruitments

JHANG: District Health Authority administrator/Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali has demanded the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department's (PSHD) secretary to take action against the Jhang DHA CEO who is allegedly involved in 18 illegal appointments.

According to the office memorandum, social activists Khan Baloch, Riazul Haq and others submitted the appointment letters of 18 sanitary patrol workers, which were recently issued by the Jhang DHA chief executive officer. They said that all appointments had been made in violation of the Punjab Health Department rules.

They alleged that DHA CEO minted money by issuing appointment letters to 18 selective “lucky candidates” who belong from the same area of the district. The complainants said that in other districts, recruitments of sanitary patrol workers and contingent staff were done on merit after advertising and inviting applications but the Jhang DHA CEO have allegedly recruited 18 blue-eyed candidates without adopting the proper recruitment policy and made huge money as a bribe.

Taking notice of the complaint, DC Shaukat Ali directed the additional deputy commissioner (finance and planning) to inquire about the matter. The DC has forwarded the same inquiry report to the PSHD secretary for further action into the matter.

DHA CEO Dr Younas has claimed that he rightly issued the appointment letters of 18 temporary sanitary patrol workers on the recommendation of the committee. “I did not receive any kind of bribe,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing