Senator for uplift of Chitral

CHITRAL: Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar has said that he would take up the issues of Chitral district with the federal and provincial governments to end backwardness in the district.

Speaking at a meeting held here in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Chitral, he said that areas of the district were loaded with natural resources but the district was still a subject to immense poverty. The members of Senate Functional Committee, led by Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar, visited Chitral district to review the factors, which were hampering its development. The members of the committee, Sardar Azam Khan, Momin Khan, District Nazim Chitral Maghfirat Shah, DC Khurshid Alam Mahsud, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, members of civil society and local dignitaries discussed the reasons responsible for the backwardness of the district. At the meeting the Senator Usman Kakar said that it was the need of the hour to create awareness among the people to struggle for their basic rights.