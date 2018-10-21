Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

World

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US urges respect for independent Ukraine church

WASHINGTON: The United States called Friday on all sides to respect the new independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, wading into a religious feud that has enraged Russia. The leading authority in Orthodox Christianity, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, last week granted the right of autonomy to the Ukrainian church, which for more than 300 years has been under Moscow’s control. “The United States reiterates its strong support for religious freedom and the freedom of members of religious groups, including Ukraine’s Orthodox community, to govern their religion according to their beliefs, free of outside interference,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “We support Ukrainians’ ability to worship as they choose and hope this will be respected by all. “Tolerance, restraint and understanding are key to ensuring that people with different religious affiliations can live and prosper together in peace,” he said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier accused the United States of supporting the “provocation” led by the church’s first among equals, Istanbul-based Patriarch Bartholomew I. The decision by the Ecumenical Patriarchate will likely reduce Russian influence in Ukraine, where Moscow has backed separatists in the country’s east and annexed Crimea in 2014.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing