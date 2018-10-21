Islamabad pile up 425 against Lahore Whites

LAHORE: Lahore Region Whites have a tough task to achieve against Islamabad while Lahore Blues and Karachi Region Whites are heading towards an interesting tussle in their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 matches on Saturday.

In the round seven day two match of pool “A” at Gaddafi Stadium, Islamabad batsmen put Lahore Whites attack to the sword by scoring 425 runs after resuming their day at 293 for four. In turn Lahore was playing at 127 for one in its first innings, Ali Rafique was playing at 61 when the day was called off while Nauman Anwar scored 48 before heading back to the pavilion. Earlier, Islamabad saw Faizan Riaz scoring 81, Rohail Nazir 75, Rizwan Ali 56, Faizan Riaz 36 in thei solid build up. Nauman Anwar five wickets haul and Waqas Ahmed’s four wickets attack failed to prevent the score.

Scores: Islamabad Region (First innings) 425 all out in 131.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, 181 balls, 15x4s, Faizan Riaz 81, 104 balls, 13x4s, Rohail Nazir 75, 147 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Rizwan Ali 56, Faizan Riaz 36, Arsal Sheikh 21, Hamza Nadeem 21, Nauman Anwar 5-30, Waqas Ahmed 4-143)

Lahore Region White (First innings) 127-1 in 30 overs (Ali Rafique 61*, 92 balls, 8x4s, Nauman Anwar 48)

Toss: Lahore Region White

Umpires: Imtiaz Iqbal & Shamim Ansari

Referee: Ali Naqvi

Scorer: Syed Najamus Saeed

In the pool “B” match at LCCA ground, Lahore after getting first innings lead gained an upper hand by adding another 267 runs in its second innings and now pressing hard to get Karachi out in their second session. Karachi, however, was playing at 27 for 2. With eight wickets in hand they need 257 runs to win which seems highly unlikely with the behavior of the wickets and conditions.

Scores: Lahore Region Blues (First innings) 128 all out in 39 overs (Saad Nasim 31, Waqas Anwar 3-35, Adeel Malik 2-18, M Sami 2-24, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-32)

(2nd innings) 267 all out in 67 overs (Irfan Haider 74, 164 balls, 11x4s, Rizwan Hussain 32, Fahad-ul-Haq 26, Saad Nasim 24, Abdullah Mukaddam 5-70, Waqar Anwar 2-60)

Karachi Region White (First innings) 111 all out in 23.4 overs (M Hasan 32, Saad Ali 28, M Sami 23, Aizaz Cheema 6-40, Bilawal Iqbal 4-32)

(2nd innings) 27-2 in 8.4 overs

Toss: Karachi Region White

Umpires: Wasimuddin & Majid Hussain

Referee: Kamran Chaudhry

Scorer: Azhar Hussain.