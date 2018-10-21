Army, MTFA girls outplay opponents

LAHORE: Pakistan Army and Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) outclassed their opponents to earn big wins in National Women Football Championship here at Lahore.

At Model Town Football Academy Ground Army team displayed excellent skills to keep pressure over Karachi Women FC. Swaiba was the star with 5 goals, Abiha scored 3, Kiran and Hina 2 goals each and Roshnan one in this one-sided game to make it 13-0. In the second encounter at the same venue host Model Town Academy also thrashed KPK 13-0.

Masooma scored 6 goals including a hat trick, Sidra netted the ball 4 times, Hira, Nabiha and Marina scored one each. At Lahore College for Women University, Karachi United defeated Balochistan 8-0. Afhan scored 4, Huda added 2, Fatima and Muqadass one each to the score sheet. Karachi Kickers earned a hard fought win against Diya Club, decider was scored by Rimsha in the second half of the match.