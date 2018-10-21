Pak Open Tennis starts today

LAHORE: The 3rd Peek Freans Gluco Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 will start from October 21 (today) at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore

To be held under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, the main events of the tournament are men’s singles, doubles, ladies singles, boys u-18, boys u-18 doubles, boys u-14, boys u-14 doubles, boys u-12, boys/girls u-10, seniors 40 plus doubles, seniors 45 plus doubles and seniors 60 plus doubles. The director of the tournament is Rashid Malik (Secretary PLTA) and referee of the tournament Faheem Siddique. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be on October 22 at 4:00 pm and closing ceremony will be October 27 at 5:00 pm.