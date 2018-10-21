Inquiry launched against controversial Narowal Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD: Intensive two-pronged inquiry has been launched by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the construction of controversial Narowal Sports Complex with the former constituting a broader team to have in detail investigation into budget approval, hiring of contractors and spending of money on the project.

The News has learnt from sources in the FIA (which later was confirmed by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that FIA and NAB have demanded all the relevant documents relating to the project from the Board. “We have started working overtime now to furnish all the required documents which NAB and FIA have asked for separately. Even on Saturday we are in offices to complete all the details that NAB and FIA requires regarding construction of multi-billion rupees mega Complex at the outskirts of the Narowal city,” a PSB official when contacted on Saturday, said.

The mega venture was the brain child of the former Planning Minister Ehsan Iqbal who kept the project at top priority during PML (N) government.

The documents that both FIA and NAB requires includes the approval of PC 1, revised PC 1, pre qualification, awarding of contracts, procedure adopted for short listing and all other relevant documents that also included releasing of payments.

“It is a time consuming effort as entire documentation involving the mega project would be submitted with the two investigation agencies,” the official said.

So much so that agencies are also keen to know as whether spending such a heavy amount on the project in a small town would be of any benefit for sports fraternity. “What is distance of Complex from the India-Pakistan border,” is one of the questions, the PSB receives from the agencies.

Meanwhile, FIA has constituted a joint team of Lahore and Gujranwala Circles. The team has also hired the services of leading engineers and technical officials for guidance on the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the major bulk of the Sports Development Budget was diverted towards the construction of Stadium during the last four years. According to an estimate, the project is expected to consume over Rs five billion with more than 60 percent already been consumed.

The Complex also saw diversion of almost Rs 2000 million funds from Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) towards the construction of project.

Former Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was already arrested by FIA Gujranwala Wing for allegedly misusing his authority for construction of Mega Sports Complex.

Chief engineer of the project Ijaz Akbar was still at large but it is expected that he would soon be nabbed to would be made part of the inquiry.