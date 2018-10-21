Sun October 21, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

Minister opens exhibition

Lahore : Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the Punjab government fully supports the organisations helping the artisans and craftsmen of Pakistan Particularly those from the backward areas, in generating earning opportunities for them.

He stated this while talking to reporters after inauguration of the third “Handmade in Pakistan Exhibition” organised by AHAN (Aik Hunar Aik Nagar), a subsidiary of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).

AHAN Manager Administration Asad Sultan briefed the minister on the handmade traditional products showcased in the exhibition by more than 150 men and women crafts persons. The AHAN manager administration informed the minister that his non-profit organisation had provided training and marketing services to more than 30,000 male and female artisans from across Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgat Baltistan. He said AHAN had also provided facilities to its registered rural artisans with exclusive web-portal, www.craftmall.pk to promote and sell their products online.

