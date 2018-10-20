PAF win kabaddi series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won the three-match Asian style kabaddi series against Sri Lanka Air Force here at PAF Sports Complex here on Friday.

The series was part of the bilateral sports program between the friendly air forces. PAF won the closely-contested first match 35-32. The second match was also won by the hosts with a score of 52-36.

The last match was closely fought and ended in a dramatic draw at 26 points each. PAF clinched the series.

Usman Khalid and Arslan Maitla were the pick of the players from PAF side while from SLAF Kurrupu and Rathanayake displayed wonderful game.