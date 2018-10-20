Dar should face court as avoiding it akin to accepting crime: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, on Friday said the application of Ishaq Dar for political asylum in Britain proved that he was a thief.

In a statement, he said that if his (Ishaq) hands were clean, he would not have fled the country. He said the application for political asylum by those who looted wealth of the people of Pakistan was a test for the British government and system of justice in Britain.

The people of Pakistan wanted that the international community should stand against those who looted the country, he said and added the courts and institutions were meeting the demands of law and justice with full responsibility and impartiality. Ishaq Dar should face the court as running away from the legal process was akin to accepting the crime, he added. The minister said the law will take its own course against the wanted accused.