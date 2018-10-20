Body of 18-year-old girl found in Gojra

MALAKWAL: The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at Kotli Muslani in the jurisdiction of Gojra police on Friday. The police recovered the body of the girl from the village fields. Later, her relatives identified the body as Afzala Kausar. Her brother told the police that his brother-in-law Anwaar Shahzad wanted to marry her because her elder sister had died some nine months ago. He alleged Anwaar had killed Afzala. Police have arrested accused Anwaar.