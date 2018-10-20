Moscon wins gruelling fourth stage

SHANGHAI: Italy’s Gianni Moscon won the gruelling fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi on Friday in China and with it took the overall lead.In the general classification, the Team Sky rider leads by nine seconds with two stages left of the race, ahead of Austria’s Felix Grossschartner of the Bora-Hansgrohe team.The 24-year-old Moscon hit out with a kilometre to go on the race’s only summit finish.The fifth stage is a tough 212km with some long climbs. The six-stage race in Guangxi, a region bordering on Vietnam, is the final stop on this year’s UCI World Tour.