131 arrested; arms seized

Dolphin Squad arrested 131 criminals on charges of illicit arms, drugs, fake number plates, kite flying, gambling and other criminal charges during the last week. The squad also recovered five cars, 23 bikes, cell phones and illicit arms from the possession of the arrested criminals. The squad checked 42,332 suspected vehicles and 43,524 bikes through modern smart applications and impounded eight vehicles and 40 bikes during the last week.