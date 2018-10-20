‘Solution to problems lies in Shariah laws’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said any real change in society is not possible without the accountability of the ruling class.

The prime minister who had promised the nation to build Pakistan on the pattern of Islamic state of Madina should have sought guidance from the lives of the Muslim caliphs, the JI leader said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid. Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the country would turn into an abode of peace quickly with the enforcement of Shariah laws and punishments. He said the main features of Islamic state were quite clear. The righteous caliphs had established an Islamic government in the light of the laws laid down in the holy Quran and Sunnah, enabling them to ensure fundamental rights to every citizen and control crime within a short time. He said the execution of one rapist and murderer would not help control child lifting, rape and murders. He said the nature had blessed Pakistan with unlimited resources. If the rulers bowed before Allah Almighty and adopted the Islamic economic system, all problems of the country would solve in a short span of time, he said.