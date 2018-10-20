Remand of former VC of Sargodha varsity, others extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended six-day physical remand of Sargodha University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and the university’s former registrar Brigadier (R) Rao Jamil Asghar, accused of receiving millions of rupees as bribe for allowing establishment of illegal sub-campuses under the public private partnership policy.
The court has also extended the physical remand of other accused in the scam, including the CEO of Lahore sub-campus, Mian Javed, director administration of Lahore sub-campus, Muhammad Akram, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus CEO Waris Nadeem and his partner Naeem Mukhtar.
According to the NAB, the accused received millions as bribe for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses. Earlier, an audit report of Higher Education Commission had revealed that five sub-campuses were established in total violation of Public-Private Partnership Policy while Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin campus was established by then VC Dr Akram, using emergency powers vested in him.
