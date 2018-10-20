Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Top Story

I
INP
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N will have to pay for hooliganism, says Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has condemned hooliganism by the opposition members during the provincial assembly session on Friday. Addressing the Punjab Assembly and later talking to the media, he said Friday’s ruckus exposed the PML-N s real face before the masses that was absolutely undemocratic.

They would have to pay for that. The people of Punjab now realized that the opposition, mainly the PML-N, had nothing to do with democratic institutions and the parliamentary politics, he added. Today’s conduct of PML-N members destroyed the sacredness of the House.

He observed that Tuesday would be considered as the most condemnable day in the history of the Punjab Assembly. He said the opposition legislators led by Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday had tried to attack the Secretary Punjab Assembly, gathered around the speaker, hurt the deputy secretary, additional deputy secretary and damaged the state property which is highly shameful.

According to an estimate, the PML-N damaged approximately Rs 0.9million state property including furniture, mikes and speakers. He criticized Hamza for his support to his men. Terming his hue and cry over the ongoing accountability process understandable, the minister said they had come to know that they would not be spared this time.

“I just want to remind Hamza Shahbaz about his own words that we should respect the vote. He must abide by his own words,” he maintained. The investigation agencies, he added, were working independently and exposing the faces of corrupt elements across the board.

Chohan denounced the opposition’s propaganda on the issue of poet Habib Jalib’s daughter. He said the opposition’s propaganda was baseless. The stipend of Jalib’s daughter was in fact seized by Hamza Shahbaz after the death of the poet’s widow during PML-N’s own regime. He made it clear that the provincial government was ready to reinstate the stipend on humanitarian grounds whenever “we receive any such request”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations