Sat October 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2018

Shahbaz telling lies, not asked to become approver: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has challenged the claims made by leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was pressurising him for becoming an approver against Khwaja Asif MNA in Nandipur power plant corruption case.

Talking to the media, Pervaiz Elahi said: “Shahbaz Sharif was telling lies. NAB has not pressured him for becoming an approver against Khwaja Asif, since he (Shahbaz) had already made a testimony against Khwaja Asif in NAB.” The speaker said Shahbaz had testified before NAB that the contract of repairs in Nandipur plant was awarded by Khwaja Asif.

He said Shahbaz Sharif has no major political role in his party since the entire politics of the party was handled by his elder brother Nawaz Sharif. The speaker said Sharif brothers were in a habit of making criticism of national institutions.

To a question about rowdyism and wrangling in the Punjab Assembly during the budget speech, Pervaiz Elahi said some opposition members had tried to attack him and to climb onto his rostrum. Some treasury members had asked Hamza Shahbaz to hold his members back; otherwise, treasury members would also reciprocate the move against him (Hamza). He said the ugly incident was recorded on CCTV and would be probed to fix responsibility on those who violated the sanctity of the House.

