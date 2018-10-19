Fri October 19, 2018
National

October 19, 2018

Man axes wife, step daughter to death

PHULARWAN: A man in Phularwan’s adjoining village of Kahna has allegedly axed his wife and step daughter to death and injured another step daughter and son in what appears to be an incident of murder in the name of honour.

According to media reports the suspect had married a woman mother of three sometimes ago. The suspect was reportedly suspicious about his wife and children’s character. While the family was asleep in the wee hours he allegedly attacked them. Consequently the mother died at the spot.

