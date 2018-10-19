Arsonist jailed for Texas mosque burning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHICAGO: An arsonist convicted of burning down a Texas mosque last year was sentenced Wednesday to more than 24 years in prison for a crime prosecutors said was motivated by hate. Marq Perez had been found guilty in July of a hate crime and felony arson in the January 2017 burning of the Victoria Islamic Center in Southeast Texas. The 26-year-old had broken into the mosque a week before the arson in order to conduct reconnaissance, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement citing trial testimony.
