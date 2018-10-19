Violence at UoP Probe body to consult all stakeholders: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunk- hwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that the Parliamentary Committee probing the October 4 incident at the University of Peshawar (UoP) would consult all the stakeholders to finalise the recommendations. He was speaking at the second meeting of the Parliamentary Committee formed on the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to probe the October 4 incident. The committee had summoned the University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Asif Khan, Registrar Dr Zahid Gul, Deputy Registrar Noorzada, Provost Saifullah Khan, Director Administration Gohar Rehman Jadoon and others.