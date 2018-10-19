‘PU to play role in resolving differences in society’

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar has urged the faculty and students of PU Institute of Islamic Studies to play their role in removing religious and social differences in society. He stated this while addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new building of Institute of Islamic Studies near Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, New Campus, on Thursday. Prof Niaz Ahmed said IIS would help create religious harmony in society. He added open debates should be held to promote the culture of tolerance and peace.