Work on five travellers lodges starts

LAHORE: The administration has started work on the establishment of five traveller’s lodges (Musafar Khanay) at diverse points of the city. The deputy commissioner said this during a meeting held on Thursday. He said the project was initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Four pieces of state land near Data Darbar, fruit and vegetable market Badadami Bagh, Railway Station and Lorry Adda had been identified for the project.