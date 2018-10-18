Only politicians face accountability, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that politicians are always under the imminent danger of falling sword of accountability as dictators go scot-free.

He claimed the PPP always believed in the supremacy of parliament, the mother of all institutions. “It is only parliament that can resolve the problems of the country,” he said. Syed Khursheed Shah said there was a need to make such laws for accountability which are applicable to all and there should be no discrimination with anyone.

Earlier, while speaking in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah questioned the statement of the law minister that NAB Ordinance bars constitution of any House Committee. He said in the recent past, a parliamentary committee had been formed to probe the alleged rigging in general elections despite the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued notifications regarding success of candidates.

He said the parliamentarians should show respect to one another advising them not to become followers of any other power. Khursheed Shah said the democratic process was facing threats following the arrest of the opposition leader and other measures being taken by the PTI government. “I came to this House eight times, became minister thrice and also acted as the opposition leader. I should be told where and when corruption was committed,” he said.

Criticising policies of the incumbent government, he said the economy was on the verge of disaster as foreign exchange reserves and stock market were going down while dollar had also witnessed a record increase against rupee.