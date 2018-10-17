Cleanliness drive at tourist spots launched

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) along with the local people, volunteers and students launched cleanliness and awareness campaign in different tourist resorts as part of the initiative to restore the natural beauty of scenic sites in the province.

The cleanliness and awareness drive was launched by the volunteers of TCKP, local people and students at the Kumrat tourist spot in Upper Dir district, Mushkpuri Top and Galiyat in Abbottabad and Lake Saiful Muluk at the scenic Naran Valley.

The volunteers collected garbage and junk packs from the four tourist attractions and dumped it at the designated places.

The participants later also took part in the cycle rally held from Naran to Lake Saiful Muluk as part of the awareness campaign.