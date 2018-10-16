Tue October 16, 2018
MN
Muhammad Nasir
October 16, 2018

‘Donkey King’ breaks all box office records

Karachi: The Donkey King has created storm at box office as film runs riot on this weekend at box office. The film has broken all existing records of animated films by huge margins and has created new benchmarks which will now stand for a long time.

An animated film has never collected more than Rs70 lakh approx in a single day in Pakistan, but here The Donkey King has broken that record with unbelievably huge margin. The film has become first film ever to hit Rs1 Crore mark in a single day at box-office for animated films.

As per early estimates, film has collected over Rs1cr mark on Saturday. The film had earn record Rs1cr and Rs30 lakh on Sunday, and finallythis weekend the film records more than Rs3cr business on box office all over Pakistan. Now this number is just phenomenal and similar to big commercial films and The Donkey King has achieved it despite being an animated film. The film has raked in big numbers from mass circuits also with shows being added at many places.

Mass circuits usually don’t do much for animated films, but The Donkey King is also doing huge business there. This is first animated film of Geo Films, and they have debuted with phenomenal response and the reports of the film are also very good.

The film has taken two days total over Rs1.36cr approx as per estimates and weekend is over Rs3cr mark which will make it biggest week in the history of animated films in just 3 days. The Donkey King has broken all time day one record for animated films on day one, film got 1cr business in just one day. The film was hugely promoted and that has paid off as film has taken a flying start.

The film raked in Rs36 lakh approx on day one (Friday limited shows) and there were five more new releases; hence, this day one number is extremely good. The film has also created all time opening day record for animated films in Pakistan as film has beaten day one numbers of Allahyaar by a slight margin.

Allahyaar had collected Rs35 lakh approx on day one. Also the film creating all time opening weekend record for animated films in Pakistan. The film produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios, the film appeals to the young and the young at heart.

