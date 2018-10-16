Shafqat Jalil appointed Add’l Secy Information

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Monday appointed grade 21 officer of Information Group Shafqat Jalil as additional secretary in charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Establishment Division has formally notified his appointment. The office fell vacant after the transfer of Information Secretary Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera. Shafqat is also officiating as Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Principal Information Officer (PIO). He has also served different key posts including DG External Publicity Wing of Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.