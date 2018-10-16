Tue October 16, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
October 16, 2018

Chakwal cement factories case: Time to disinter, try wrongdoers, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said Monday the time had come to disinter and try those responsible for exposing the country to the current difficult situation.

The top judge gave this observation when a three-member bench resumed hearing into issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the cement factories in Chakwal. Observing that these NOCs were illegal, the chief justice said action will be taken against all those involved in the scandal whether they were government officials or politicians.

He said the accounts opened during his tenure won’t close even after his retirement. Additional Advocate General Punjab told the court that the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) had submitted its report in the case, mentioning that NOCs for cement factories were issued against the law.

He said former bureaucrats and local politicians were involved in the scam. According to the report, politician Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Sajid Hussain, Irshad Ali Khokhar, Azam Salim and others were involved in issuance of illegal NOCs.

The CJ ordered the ACE to take action against the nominated people.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday that work had started on issuing national identity cards (NICs) to transgender persons.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of the suo motu case after it was informed that the process to issue NICs had been started.

Appearing on notice, additional attorney general told the court that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had also declared that Pakistan was the only country to be working on policies for the third gender.

Dr Sohail Anwar, the committee head constituted by the apex court, told the bench that the UNDP had acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan for the rights of transgender persons.

He said Pakistan was among nine countries that had drafted policies for welfare of the transgender persons. Disposing of the case, the court announced that the report made by the Law and Justice Commission would be made part of the order, while the provincial governments should continue their work for the transgender persons.

