Zahoor Elahi Kabaddi next moth

LAHORE: Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed Gold Kabaddi Cup Circle Style will be held at Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed Stadium, Gujrat from November 22 to 25 with the collaboration of Sarsabz Fertilizers. Ch. Zahoor Elahi Shaheed was founder of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation who developed this game at International level. It was decided in General Council meeting that all teams will mandatory participate in this mega event. All members have also been asked to prepare their teams for effective participation. It is pertinent to mentioned that PKF will select the players for forthcoming Circle Style Kabaddi League in Pakistan. The organisers have also asked the units to confirm their team’s participation to this event before November 10.