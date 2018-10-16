FFC to hold symposium on ‘Maximising Asset Potential’

Islamabad: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has convened a two-day International Technical Symposium on October 17 and 18 at a local hotel here, says a press release.

Theme of the event is ‘Maximising Asset Potential’ which aims at providing an excellent opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing between global leaders of technology and industry. Various technical and policy matters will also be discussed during the course of the event. The FFC as the organizer is endeavoring to make this landmark event a convenient and successful networking platform for the delegates.

Over eight carefully designed symposium sessions will feature several industry experts and well known speakers who will share their strategies and insights on enhancement of asset life cycle through predictive and preventive maintenance, optimisation of maintenance cycles, performance improvement through operation and energy audits, incorporation of new technology in old plants, embracing new environmental regulations, learning through experience and innovations in maintenance procedures and techniques.

On one hand, the symposium will bring in latest information on technological advancements and innovative solutions through the foreign experts, whereas on the other hand Pakistani business leaders will present their rich experience in operating and maintaining chemical process industry and the challenges therein. Therefore, it will be an ideal amalgam of latest technology and unmatched experience - a true platform for learning.

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), top company on Pakistan Stock Exchange for last 7 consecutive years and as the leader in fertilizer industry takes on several initiatives for capacity and knowledge development, and therefore keeps on organizing several national and international technical events.